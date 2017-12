Dec 14 (Reuters) - Trovagene Inc:

* TROVAGENE SUBMITS PROTOCOL TO FDA FOR PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PCM-075 IN COMBINATION WITH ZYTIGA® FOR METASTATIC CASTRATION-RESISTANT PROSTATE CANCER

* TROVAGENE INC - ‍LOOKING FORWARD TO A DECISION FROM FDA PERMITTING STUDY TO PROCEED, INITIATING MCRPC CLINICAL TRIAL IN PROSTATE CANCER IN 2018​