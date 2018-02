Feb 15 (Reuters) - Trs Investments Ltd:

* ‍REFERS TO USE OF VIE STRUCTURE WITH RESPECT TO DEAL WITH SHENYANG LIDA AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP

* ‍NZX ADVISED TRS THAT NZX WILL NOT LIST A CO WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST ENTITY STRUCTURE ON NZ MARKET​

* WILL NOW SEEK TO FIND ALTERNATIVE WAY TO STRUCTURE DEAL WITH SHENYANG LIDA AGRICULTURAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD