Nov 28 (Reuters) - True North Commercial REIT:

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST CONTINUES URBAN GROWTH IN HALIFAX WITH THE ACQUISITION OF A 297,850 SQUARE FOOT BUSINESS CAMPUS

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT - PURCHASE PRICE FOR BLUEFROG IS APPROXIMATELY $53.0 MILLION, EXCLUSIVE OF CLOSING COSTS

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT - PURCHASE PRICE FOR BLUEFROG EXPECTED TO BE SATISFIED WITH FIRST MORTGAGE FINANCING, CASH ON HAND