March 7 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit:

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT REPORTS SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN Q4-2017

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT QTRLY ‍AFFO PER UNIT $0.15​

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT - ‍REVENUE IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED TO $16.36 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $11.76 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* TRUE NORTH COMMERCIAL REIT QTRLY ‍NET OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 44% TOTALING $9.94 MILLION COMPARED TO Q4 2016​