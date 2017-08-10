FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 10, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT reports Q2 adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - True North Commercial Reit-

* True North Commercial REIT delivers strong results in Q2 2017

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍revenue from property operations increased by 31% to $12.6 million from $9.6 million in q2 2016​

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍net operating income grew by 36% to $8.1 million compared with $5.9 million in q2 2016​

* True North Commercial REIT - qtrly ‍basic and diluted funds from operations per trust unit $0.16​

* True North Commercial Reit - qtrly ‍basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per unit of $0.15 for Q2 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.