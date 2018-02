BRIEF-TrueBlue Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.40

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Trueblue Inc:

* TRUEBLUE REPORTS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $557 MILLION TO $572 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 9 PERCENT TO $670 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03 TO $0.11

* EXPECTS NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q1 2018 WILL RANGE FROM $0.03 TO $0.11

* TRUEBLUE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q1 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.18 TO $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: