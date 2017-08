BRIEF-TrueCar Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $81.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $80.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TrueCar Inc sees Q3 revenues are expected to be in range of $85.0 million to $87.0 million

* TrueCar Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $7.0 million to $8.0 million

* TrueCar Inc sees full year revenues are expected to be in range of $325.0 million to $329.0 million

* TrueCar Inc sees full year adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in range of $26.0 million to $28.0 million

* Q3 revenue view $87.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $327.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S