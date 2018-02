Feb 1 (Reuters) - Truecar Inc:

* TRUECAR INC - ON JANUARY 28, MICHAEL GUTHRIE, CFO, NOTIFIED THE COMPANY HE WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION ‍​

* TRUECAR INC - ‍JOHN PIERANTONI, CO'S CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL BE ASSUMING ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​