15 days ago
BRIEF-Truworths International sees FY diluted HEPS between 646 - 666 cents per share
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Truworths International sees FY diluted HEPS between 646 - 666 cents per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Truworths International Ltd

* Says continued to "experience a challenging trading environment" during H2 of 53-week period ended 2 july 2017

* FY diluted HEPS are expected to remain stable or decrease by between 0% and 3%, to between 646 cents and 666 cents per share

* FY group retail sales for current period increased by 8.6% to r18.5 billion compared to prior 52-week period ended June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

