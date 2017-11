BRIEF-Truworths ‍says 17-weeks retail sales falls 3 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - TRUWORTHS INTERNATIONAL LTD:

* ‍RETAIL SALES FOR FIRST 17 TRADING WEEKS OF 2018 FINANCIAL PERIOD FELL 3 PCT TO R5.5 BILLION

* ‍“TRADING ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING​”

* PERCENT OF ACTIVE ACCOUNT HOLDERS ABLE TO PURCHASE IMPROVED TO 85 PCT IN PERIOD FROM JULY 3 TO OCT 29 COMPARED TO 83 PCT IN PRIOR PERIOD​

* FOR 3 JULY 2017 TO 29 OCT 2017 ‍GROUP‘S TRADE RECEIVABLES BOOK DECREASED 4 PCT RELATIVE TO PRIOR PERIOD-END TO R5.6 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: