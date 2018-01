Jan 24 (Reuters) - Tryg A/S:

* REPORTING OF TRADING IN TRYG SHARES BY CHRISTIAN BALTZER

* ‍GROUP CFO CHRISTIAN BALTZER HAS PURCHASED 6,562 TRYG SHARES AT DKK 152,45 FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF DKK 1,000,377 ON 24 JANUARY 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)