BRIEF-Tryg ‍Q4 Profit Before Tax At DKK 685 Million

Jan 23 (Reuters) - TRYG:

* A/S – ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍Q4 DIVIDEND OF DKK 1.60 PER SHARE​

* Q4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF DKK 685 MILLION (DKK 650M ADJUSTED FOR ONE-OFF)

* ‍FY DIVIDEND OF DKK 6.40 PER SHARE AND EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND OF DKK 3.31 PER SHARE​

* Q4 GROSS PREMIUM INCOME DKK 4.49 ‍​BILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 4.58 BILLION)

* EXPECTS GROWTH IN GROSS PREMIUM INCOME OF 0-2% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES IN 2018 (EXCLUDING THE ACQUISITION OF ALKA)‍​

* Q4 PREMIUM GROWTH OF 1.9% (1.7%) IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* 2018-2020 MAIN TARGET IS A NOMINAL TECHNICAL RESULT OF DKK 3,300M‍​

* 2018-2020 COMBINED RATIO TARGET IS AT OR BELOW 86

* AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND SHOULD NOT BE EXPECTED FOR THE FY 2018‍​

* Q4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX DKK 685‍​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL DKK 701 MILLION)