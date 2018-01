Jan 10 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION ANNOUNCES THE SALE AND LEASEBACK OF TWO SUEZMAX TANKERS

* TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION LTD - SALE PROCEEDS HAVE BEEN USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND ADD $16.0 MILLION OF CASH TO TEN'S BALANCE SHEET