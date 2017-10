Sept 15 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TEN Ltd. Reports six months and second quarter 2017 profits and declares new dividend of $0.05 per share

* Quarterly revenue, net of voyage expenses rose 9.7 percent to $104.1 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $108.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S