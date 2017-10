Oct 24 (Reuters) - Tse Sui Luen Jewellery International Ltd :

* HY profit attributable HK$17.5 million versus HK$11.7 mln‍​

* ‍Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of 2.1 HK cents per ordinary share​

* HY ‍turnover HK$1.73 billion, up 11.8 percent‍​