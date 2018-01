Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tsh biopharm Corporation Ltd :

* Says Mycenax Biotech Inc and Tsh biopharm Corporation Ltd signed a license rights transfer contract for drug TuNEX, effective since Jan. 4

* Tsh biopharm will transfer drug licence and other relevant rights of drug TuNEX to Mycenax Biotech, and Mycenax Biotech will pay signing bonus, milestone payment and sales royalties to Tsh biopharm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UYQq6B ; goo.gl/FBDsRa

