Dec 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* TSI HOLDINGS’ OPERATING PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY WILL LIKELY BE CLOSE TO PREVIOUS YEAR‘S RESULT AT 2.5 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI

* TSI HOLDINGS' SALES FOR YEAR ENDING FEBRUARY ARE NOW SEEN FALLING 3 PERCENT TO 155 BILLION YEN - NIKKEI