BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment, facility worth T$8.66 bln

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$8.3 BILLION ($276.87 million) FROM EBARA CORPORATION, SCREEN SEMICONDUCTOR SOLUTIONS CO, APPLIED MATERIALS SOUTH EAST ASIA PTE LTD, LAM RESEARCH INTERNATIONAL SARL, CHINA STEEL STRUCTURE CO LTD, CHUN YUAN STEEL INDUSTRY CO

* SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY WORTH T$307 MILLION FROM WHOLETECH SYSTEM HITECH LTD