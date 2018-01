Jan 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd :

* SAYS ESTIMATED INVESTMENT IN 5-NANOMETER TECHNOLOGY IS APPROXIMATELY T$700 BILLION ($24.04 billion)

* SAYS TOTAL INVESTMENT IN FAB 18 WILL EXCEED T$500 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.1170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)