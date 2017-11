Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - ‍JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT OF FIRM INTENTION OFFER BY TSOGO TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF GAMECO​

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - ‍GAMECO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE: - 1 ORDINARY TSOGO SHARE FOR EVERY 2.875 GAMECO SHARES​

* TSOGO SUN HOLDINGS LTD - ‍GAMECO SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 20% IN CONSIDERATION SHARES AND 80% OF R9.796 PER GAMECO SHARE IN CASH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: