a month ago
BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement
July 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-TSS enters into refinancing agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Constellation Software Inc

* TSS enters into refinancing agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 300 million under multicurrency revolving loan facility

* Constellation Software - Unit entered into agreement for purpose of refinancing current eur 160 million term, multicurrency revolving facilities agreement

* Constellation Software - ‍TSS will be able to borrow up to eur 50 million under an additional uncommitted term loan facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

