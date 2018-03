March 6 (Reuters) - Total System Services Inc:

* TSYS EXTENDS AGREEMENT WITH PERMANENT TSB TO CONTINUE PROCESSING ITS CREDIT AND DEBIT CARD PORTFOLIOS

* TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC - ‍DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED​