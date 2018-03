March 1 (Reuters) - TTEC Holdings Inc:

* TTEC’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN INCREASE IN THE SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND

* TTEC HOLDINGS - ‍BOARD DECLARED DIVIDEND OF $0.27 PER SHARE SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND, REPRESENTS ABOUT 23 PERCENT INCREASE OVER DIVIDEND PAID IN APRIL LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: