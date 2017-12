Dec 13 (Reuters) - TTL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AG:

* ISSUES CONVERTIBLE BOND AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 9,035,000.00 EUROS

* CONVERTIBLE BONDS HAVE A TERM OF FIVE YEARS

* AIM OF TRANSACTION IS TO EXPAND INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN GEG GERMAN ESTATE GROUP

* BONDS AVAILABLE FROM DECEMBER 20, 2017 AT 3.5% P.A. INTEREST

* FROM JULY 1, 2018, BONDS MAY BE CONVERTED AT INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 2.60 PER SHARE