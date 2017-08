BRIEF-TTM Technologies Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

Aug 2 (Reuters) - TTM Technologies Inc

* TTM Technologies, Inc. reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 sales $627.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $629.1 million

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29 to $0.35

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $625 million to $675 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $674.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TTM Technologies Inc says "our Q3 is being impacted by a slower start in normal seasonal ramp of cellular products" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: