Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tube Investments of India Ltd

* June quarter consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.06 billion rupees last year

* June quarter consol total income 7.65 billion rupees versus 5.88 billion rupees last year

* Says appointment of AN Meyyappan as CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2vP2auP) Further company coverage: