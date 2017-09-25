FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tuesday Morning confirms receipt of director nominations from Jeereddi
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 25, 2017 / 11:55 AM / in 24 days

BRIEF-Tuesday Morning confirms receipt of director nominations from Jeereddi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday Morning Corporation confirms receipt of director nominations from Jeereddi II, LP

* Chairman met with CEO of investment manager of Jeereddi, 1 nominee on two occasions “to discuss Jeereddi’s concerns”, among other things

* After evaluation of Jeereddi’s nominees, board determined the nominees “would not advance forward progress” Co is now realizing

* Tuesday Morning board of directors “fully supports the current management team” Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.