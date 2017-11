Nov 2 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp

* Tuesday morning corporation announces first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.28

* Q1 sales rose 3.2 percent to $218.8 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.6 percent

* Tuesday morning corp - ‍reaffirms fiscal 2018 comp sales guidance of 2% - 5%​

* Tuesday morning corp - ‍capital expenditures are expected to be in range of approximately $25 million to $30 million in fiscal 2018​