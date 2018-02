Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tuesday Morning Corp:

* ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* Q2 SALES $333.8 MILLION VERSUS $328.1 MILLION

* Q2 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.8 PERCENT

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 1.8%

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL 2018 TO INCREASE 2% TO 5%.

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018