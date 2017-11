BRIEF-‍Tullett Prebon suffers network outage​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - ‍TULLETT PREBON

* ‍TULLETT PREBON- “SUFFERED A NETWORK OUTAGE AT 4.50PM GMT YESTERDAY. WE HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH OUR NETWORK AND HARDWARE PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE ISSUE”​

* TULLET PREBON- “‍AS OF 7AM GMT FRIDAY, SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS HAS BEEN MADE IN DIAGNOSING PROBLEM AND INITIATING RECOVERY”

* TULLET PREBON- “IT IS A NETWORK OUTAGE AND NOT A CYBER-ATTACK​”

* TULLET PREBON- ‍“INCIDENT HAS IMPACTED CUSTOMERS ACROSS BUSINESSES. HOWEVER, SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ICAP‘S BUSINESSES REMAIN UNAFFECTED”​ Further company coverage: