June 20 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil Plc

* Ian springett, chief financial officer, has resigned from board of tullow with effect from 20 june 2017 due to ill-health

* Appointed les wood, interim cfo from 5 january 2017, as an executive director and chief financial officer with effect from 20 june 2017