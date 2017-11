Nov 27 (Reuters) - Tuniu Corp:

* TUNIU ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED THIRD QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 REVENUE RMB 806.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 780.1 MILLION

* ‍FOR Q4 OF 2017, TUNIU EXPECTS TO GENERATE RMB450.4 MILLION TO RMB466.5 MILLION OF NET REVENUES​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE RMB 0.08