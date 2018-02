Feb 16 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* COMPLETES ESTABLISHMENT OF TURKCELL OZEL FINANSMAN WITH INITIAL CAPITAL OF 35.0 MILLION LIRA ‍​

* NEW CO TO GRANT LOANS WITHIN INTEREST-FREE FINANCING PRINCIPLES FOR PURCHASES OF GOODS AND SERVICES