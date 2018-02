Feb 16 (Reuters) - TURKCELL:

* EXPECTS GROUP REVENUE GROWTH AROUND 13 PERCENT - 15 PERCENT FOR FY 2018‍​

* EXPECTS EBITDA MARGIN AROUND 33 PERCENT - 35 PERCENT FOR FY 2018 YOY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)