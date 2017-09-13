FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group announces NZ$25 million equity raising
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 9:03 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Turners Automotive Group announces NZ$25 million equity raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turners Automotive Group Ltd

* Announced NZ$25 million equity raising through an underwritten placement of new ordinary shares in Turners

* Placement has been fully underwritten at a fixed price of $3.02 per share.

* Turners has sought a trading halt from NZX and ASX pending completion of placement

* Turners also seeks to raise up to NZ$5 million through a non- underwritten SPP

* Expects to declare interim dividend for 1Q FY18 period, which is no less than 1Q FY17 interim dividend during October 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.