Nov 28 (Reuters) - Turners Automotive Group Ltd:

* ‍HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX WAS NZ$10.0 MILLION, UP 18% ON PREVIOUS HALF YEAR​

* ‍DECLARED A FULLY IMPUTED DIVIDEND OF 3.0 CENTS PER SHARE FOR Q2​

* HY REVENUE WAS NZ$163.8 MILLION VERSUS NZ$113.9 MILLION​

* ‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER A NET PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF BETWEEN NZ$29 MILLION AND NZ$31 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2018​