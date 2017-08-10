FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Turning Point Brands announces Q2 earnings per share $0.38
August 10, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Turning Point Brands announces Q2 earnings per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Turning Point Brands Inc

* Turning Point Brands, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 sales rose 39.8 percent to $72.1 million

* Turning Point Brands - Currently projecting Vapor Shark's net sales for next 12 months to be about $10 million and income before income taxes to about $1.0 million

* Turning Point Brands - ‍Impact of Pennsylvania's excise tax on smokeless products ​increase on trade volumes in quarter was material to both industry, TPB

* Turning Point Brands Inc - ‍Anticipate that California proposition 56 will affect trade behavior for next six months​

* Turning Point Brands Inc - ‍"We believe that new excise tax on Myo Cigar Wraps adversely impacted category sales" in quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

