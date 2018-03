BRIEF-Turning Point Brands Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.23

March 8 (Reuters) - Turning Point Brands Inc:

* TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $2 MILLION TO $3 MILLION​

* TURNING POINT BRANDS - TO CONTINUE SKU RATIONALIZATION EFFORTS WHILE DISCONTINUING PRODUCTS THAT DO NOT WARRANT EXPENSE TO GET FDA COMPLIANCE

* TURNING POINT - IDENTIFIED PRODUCTS FOR 2018 RATIONALIZATION & ESTIMATE SKU DISCONTINUATIONS WILL UNFAVORABLY IMPACT YOY SALES BY ABOUT $3.5 MILLION