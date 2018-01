BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍OYU TOLGOI MEETS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES - ‍OYU TOLGOI EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 125,000-155,000 TONNES OF COPPER; 240,000-280,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN CONCENTRATES FOR 2018​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍MATERIAL MINED IN Q4‘17 INCREASED 5.3% OVER Q3‘17 AND ORE TREATED INCREASED 2.1% OVER Q3‘17 FOR OYU TOLGOI​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍COPPER PRODUCTION IN Q4‘17 INCREASED 22.8% COMPARED TO Q3‘17 FOR OYU TOLGOI​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - ‍GOLD PRODUCTION IN Q4'17 INCREASED 12.9% OVER Q3'17 FOR OYU TOLGOI​