BRIEF-Turquoise Hill Says Oyu Tolgoi Has Completed Sinking Of Shaft 2

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd:

* TURQUOISE HILL SAYS OYU TOLGOI HAS COMPLETED SINKING OF SHAFT 2

* ‍TURQUOISE HILL SAYS FIT OUT OF SHAFT 2 WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGHOUT 2018​

* TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD - FORCE MAJEURE FOR OYU TOLGOI CONCENTRATE DELIVERY CUSTOMER CONTRACTS REMAINS IN PLACE.

* ‍TURQUOISE HILL SAYS “AT PEAK PRODUCTION AROUND 2025, OYU TOLGOI IS EXPECTED TO BE WORLD‘S THIRD LARGEST COPPER MINE”​

* TURQUOISE HILL SAYS SAFE AND NORMAL MINE OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN MAINTAINED AND NO PRODUCTION IMPACT IS EXPECTED AT OYU TOLGOI​

* TURQUOISE HILL-‍DESPITE DECLARATION OF FORCE MAJEURE AT OYU TOLGOI,THERE HAS BEEN NO DISRUPTION TO GOODS, SERVICES ARRIVING FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT​