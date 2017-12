Dec 29(Reuters) - Tus-Guhan Group Corp Ltd

* Says it signs contract to sell 43.6 percent stake in Hunan-based medical unit to a fund for 18.6 million yuan

* Says it will hold 26.4 percent stake in the unit after transaction, down from 70 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NSrjtq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)