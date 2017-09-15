FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TUS International says Suzhou Qiyizhi as purchaser entered SDIC equity transfer agreement
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 15, 2017 / 3:32 PM / in a month

BRIEF-TUS International says Suzhou Qiyizhi as purchaser entered SDIC equity transfer agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - TUS International Ltd:

* Suzhou Qiyizhi entered into SDIC equity transfer agreement with SDIC High-Tech and Suzhou Yinwo

* SDIC equity transfer agreement is for consideration of RMB32 million

* SQ entered deal with Suzhou Yinwo to buy SY interests & SY agreed to release obligation of SQ to grant share award for RMB28 million

* SQ submitted notice to Suzhou Zhihua to fully exercise option, raising group’s stake in Suzhou Zhihua by 12.28 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.