Nov 28 (Reuters) - TuSimple

* ‍TUSIMPLE - RAISED $55 MILLION IN SERIES C FUNDING ROUND LED BY COMPOSITE CAPITAL WITH PARTICIPATION FROM EXISTING INVESTORS SINA AND ZP CAPITAL​

* AUTONOMOUS TRUCKING COMPANY​ TUSIMPLE SAYS THE ‍LATEST ROUND OF FUNDING WILL ENABLE CO TO SCALE TESTING TO 2 FULL TRUCK FLEETS, 1 IN CHINA, 1 IN U.S.