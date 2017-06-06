BRIEF-Tutor Perini says received $37 mln cash settlement payment

June 6 (Reuters) - Tutor Perini Corp:

* Tutor Perini Corp - received $37 million cash settlement payment agreed to in settlement agreement with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated​

* Tutor Perini Corp - ‍expects to evaluate impact of settlement, net of provision for income taxes, on its current 2017 eps guidance of $2.10 to $2.40​

* Tutor Perini Corp - ‍will recognize settlement as a gain in q2 of 2017 - sec filing​

* Tutor Perini Corp - on may 31, co entered into settlement agreement with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith to resolve pending litigation

* Tutor Perini Corp - litigation, which was filed by company in 2011, related to purchase by company of certain auction-rate securities from Bofa