BRIEF-TV Asahi Holdings to raise stake in three firms

Oct 6 (Reuters) - TV Asahi Holdings Corp

* Says it plans to raise stake in Asahi Broadcasting Aomori Co., Ltd to 21.9 percent from 19.9 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Yamagata Television System, Inc to 23.5 percent from 19.9 percent currently

* Says it plans to raise stake in Asahi Broadcasting Nagano Co., Ltd to 21.3 percent from 19.3 percent currently

* Transaction will be implemented in October

