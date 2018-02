Feb 8 (Reuters) - TV Today Network Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED REDESIGNATION OF AROON PURIE AS CHAIRMAN‍​ AND WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 357.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 263.2 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 1.74 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.41 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED REDESIGNATION OF KALLI PURIE BHANDAL AS VICE CHAIRPERSON, MD‍​