2 months ago
BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces strategic review
June 16, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TWC Enterprises announces strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - TWC Enterprises Ltd:

* TWC Enterprises limited announces strategic review

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - objective of strategic review is to evaluate operations of business and may include a sale of all or a portion of business

* Board of directors has appointed Brookfield Financial Securities LP as a financial advisor to assist in process

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - strategic review may include consideration of a separate public entity vehicle for White Pass

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - SA part of strategic review consideration will also be given to any potential impact on TWC's golf course operations

* TWC Enterprises Ltd - announced intention to undertake a strategic review of its investment in White Pass & Yukon route Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

