Jan 23 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox:

* 21CF RESPONSE TO THE CMA‘S PROVISIONAL FINDINGS

* ‍WILL CONTINUE TO ENGAGE WITH CMA ON SKY DEAL AHEAD OF PUBLICATION OF FINAL REPORT IN MAY​

* ‍WELCOMES CMA‘S PROVISIONAL FINDING ON COMPANY‘S GENUINE COMMITMENT TO BROADCASTING STANDARDS​

* ‍ANTICIPATE REGULATORY APPROVAL OF TRANSACTION WITH SKY BY JUNE 30, 2018​

* "‍REGARDING PLURALITY, WE ARE DISAPPOINTED BY CMA'S PROVISIONAL FINDINGS"​