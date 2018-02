BRIEF-Twilio Q4 Revenue Rose 41 Percent To $115.2 Million

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc:

* TWILIO ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO $115.2 MILLION

* SEES Q1 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 TO $0.06

* SEES Q1 TOTAL REVENUE $ 115.0 MILLION TO $ 117.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE $ 506.0 MILLION TO $ 514.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $ 0.14 TO $ 0.10

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $108.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.09, REVENUE VIEW $481.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS LEE KIRKPATRICK, TWILIO‘S CFO SINCE MAY 2012, HAS INFORMED COMPANY AND BOARD OF DECISION TO LEAVE COMPANY

* SAYS KIRKPATRICK WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS FOUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: