Aug 4 (Reuters) - Twin Disc Inc

* Twin disc, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.10

* Twin disc inc - ‍sales for fiscal 2017 q4 were $53.6 million, compared to $42.6 million for same period last year​

* Twin disc inc - ‍expect to invest approximately $7 million to $9 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018​